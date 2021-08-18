 Skip to main content

Recap: Children's Place Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 215.54% over the past year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $413,855,000 up by 12.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $417,310,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Children's Place hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bn5hnsei

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $107.33

Company's 52-week low was at $17.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.46%

Company Overview

Children's Place Inc is a specialty retailer that sells accessories, footwear, and other items for children. The company has over a thousand stores in North America and also sells through its website and wholesale. It reaches more than a dozen other countries, with franchise partners operating stores, shops, or e-commerce sites. The company leases all of its retail stores, and most are located in malls. Children's Place has one distribution center in the United States and one in Canada to support operations in those countries. It uses third-party providers to support operations in other countries. The company sources its product from well over 100 vendors, which are primarily located in Asia.

 

