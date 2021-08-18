 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuya Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Issues Cautious Q3 Guidance Amid Chip Crisis
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Tuya Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Issues Cautious Q3 Guidance Amid Chip Crisis
  • Tuya Inc (NYSE: TUYAreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 118% year-on-year to $84.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $78 million.
  • Growing digitization aided Pegasystems' (NASDAQ: PEGAQ2 revenue of $325.7 million, up 43% Y/Y beat the analyst consensus of $273.1 million.
  • Segments: Tuya's IoT PaaS revenue increased 163.9% Y/Y to $76.9 million, primarily driven by growth in SKUs and product categories supported by IoT PaaS, increased sales to existing customers as their smart device sales grew, and new customer acquisition.
  • SaaS and other revenue grew 171.4% Y/Y to $3.4 million.
  • Smart device distribution revenue decreased by 48.1% Y/Y to $4.4 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded 1,190 bps to 42.2%. The gross margin of IoT PaaS increased 970 bps to 42.4%.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin loss improved 440 bps to (31.3%).
  • Drivers: Out of the total 3,700 customers, IoT PaaS accounted for 2,600.
  • Non-GAAP loss per ADS of $(0.04) was at par with the analyst consensus.
  • Tuya held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $5.8 million in operating cash flow in Q2.
  • Outlook: Tuya sees Q3 revenue of $83 million - $86 million below the analyst consensus of $109.9 million.
  • Price Action: TUYA shares traded higher by 1.00% at $15.15 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TUYA)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com