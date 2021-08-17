Recap: Agilent Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) fell 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.03% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $1,586,000,000 rose by 25.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,540,000,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected between $1.15 and $1.18.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $1,630,000,000 and $1,660,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investor.agilent.com%2F&eventid=3190663&sessionid=1&key=B5CA9083735D727B3F9803B404F9885E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $162.52

52-week low: $94.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.86%

Company Overview

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2020 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (33%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.