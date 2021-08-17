 Skip to main content

What's Up With Roblox Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is trading lower Tuesday after the company despite announcing strong second-quarter financial results. 

Roblox reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which was up from a loss of 40 cents per share year over year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $454.1 million, which was up from $200.39 million year over year. 

Roblox reported daily active users in July were 46.6 million, representing a 28% increase year over year. Hours engaged in July were 3.8 billion, representing a 22% increase year over year. 

“These results are fueled both by our creator ecosystem and by the millions of people around the globe who want to connect and share new experiences every day on Roblox," said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox.

Price Action: Roblox has traded as high as $103.86 and as low as $60.50 since its direct listing in March.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 6.50% at $74.40.

Posted-In: David Baszucki why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

