Recap: Sea Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sea (NYSE:SE) rose 6.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.29% year over year to ($0.61), which missed the estimate of ($0.52).

Revenue of $2,281,000,000 higher by 78.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sea said it sees FY21 e-commerce revenue of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/se/mediaframe/46054/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $315.00

52-week low: $124.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.84%

Company Overview

Sea Ltd is an internet company. The company operates through three segments namely Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment. Digital Entertainment segment includes Garena's platform which offers mobile and PC online games across the region and develops mobile games for the global market. Garena is the global leader in eSports, it also provides access to other entertainment content and social features, such as live streaming of gameplay, user chat, and online forums. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Southeast Asia and also has a presence in Latin America; the Rest of Aisa, and the Rest of the world.