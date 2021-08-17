 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Eneti Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Eneti (NYSE:NETI) rose 0.1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 115.85% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $37,651,000 up by 43.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $24,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qbrxqqmw

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.74

Company's 52-week low was at $15.53

Price action over last quarter: down 11.48%

Company Description

Eneti Inc is a shipping company. It owns and operates a fleet of modern mid to large-size dry bulk carriers which provide marine transportation for major bulks. The company's operating segment includes Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. The Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 DWT to 84,000 DWT.

 

Related Articles (NETI)

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
Eneti Acquires Seajacks For ~8.13M Shares, $299M Of Assumed Debt, $74M Of Newly-Issued Redeemable Shares, $12M Cash
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com