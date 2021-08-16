Recap: BIO-key Intl Q2 Earnings

Shares of BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) fell 8.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% year over year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $992,090 up by 223.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,700,000.

Guidance

BIO-key Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BIO-key Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.17

52-week low: $0.37

Price action over last quarter: down 13.37%

Company Description

BIO-key International Inc a fingerprint biometric technology company. It develops and markets advanced fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing hardware and software solutions. The company is organized into one principal operating segment - Biometric Products. Its product portfolio comprises SideSwipe, SidePass, EcoID, WEB-key, and others. The company generates its revenue in the form of Services, License fees, and others.