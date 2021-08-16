Atlas Technical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) decreased 7.2% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 257.14% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $131,562,000 higher by 16.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $129,470,000.

Guidance

Atlas Technical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $520,000,000 and $540,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482549&tp_key=f09afa76ee

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.40

52-week low: $4.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.00%

Company Description

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc provides geotechnical engineering services, program management, construction quality assurance services, environmental consulting services, construction material testing, due diligence, and environmental health and safety training services to public and private sector clients.