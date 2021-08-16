Recap: Rockwell Medical Q2 Earnings

Shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) fell 12.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $15,137,000 decreased by 4.77% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $18,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wr36t84i

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $1.98

52-week low: $0.65

Price action over last quarter: down 36.31%

Company Description

Rockwell Medical Inc is a US-based fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease with its products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. The company's drug products are Triferic. Triferic is a therapy indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company operates in one segment of the hemodialysis market which involves the manufacture, sale, and distribution of hemodialysis products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.