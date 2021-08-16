Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings

Shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) rose 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $107,000 up by 148.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $60,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Geron hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.geron.com%2F&eventid=3192629&sessionid=1&key=59DF391C57E9902656F40690D9750AE3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.35

Company's 52-week low was at $1.20

Price action over last quarter: down 10.07%

Company Profile

Geron Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of cancer treatments. The company's leading drug in development, Imelstat, is being tested for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are disorders of the blood, and myelofibrosis, which is a rare blood cancer affecting bone marrow. The company earns revenue through collaboration agreements, milestones, royalties, and licensing arrangements. Geron possesses global rights to this drug.