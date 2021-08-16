Recap: FreightCar America Q2 Earnings

Shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.66% year over year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $37,354,000 up by 113.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $44,000,000.

Outlook

FreightCar America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485622&tp_key=4b17aa52b6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.63

Company's 52-week low was at $1.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.97%

Company Profile

FreightCar America Inc is a diversified manufacturer of railcars and railcar components in North America. The company design and manufacture a broad variety of freight cars including covered hoppers, open-top hoppers, gondolas, intermodal, and non-intermodal flat cars that transport numerous types of dry bulk and containerized freight products. Its Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing, and major railcar rebuilds and generates revenue from the same.