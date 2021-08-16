 Skip to main content

Why Ondas Stock Is Getting Slammed After Q2 Earnings?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 11:05am   Comments
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDSreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 25% year-on-year to $0.89 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.2 million.
  • Increased development revenue helped offset lower product sales.
  • Margin: The gross margin contracted 1800 bps to 35% due to a change in mix between development revenue at a lower margin than product revenues.
  • Loss per share of $(0.10) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.12).
  • Ondas held $58.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company used $7.09 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • Ondas continued to position itself for success in the targeted MC-IoT markets, advance business activity with the Rails, Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY), and AURA, bringing those projects closer to completion and volume production.
  • Ondas completed the acquisition of American Robotics, opening a brand new, substantial worldwide TAM.
  • Ondas expect to receive a purchase order from the Class 1 Rails related to the MC-IoT Rail lab in Q4 of 2021. It also expects to receive additional joint-product development projects with Siemens.
  • Price Action: ONDS shares traded lower by 9.84% at $6.87 on on the last check Monday.

