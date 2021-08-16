 Skip to main content

Zhihu Clocks 144% Revenue Growth In Q2, Issues Solid Q3 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Online content community Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZHreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 144.2% year-on-year to $98.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $97.14 million.
  • Expanding user scale and continued development of average revenue per user drove the numbers.
  • Segments: Zhihu's Advertising revenue increased 48.4% Y/Y to $38.5 million.
  • Paid membership revenue expanded 123.5% Y/Y to $24.0 million.
  • Content-commerce solutions revenue rose over 16x to $32.1 million. Other revenue grew over 2x to $4.3 million.
  • Drivers: Average monthly active users (MAUs) grew 46.2% Y/Y to 94.3 million.
  • Average monthly paying members rose 121.1% Y/Y to 4.7 million.
  • The content-centric monetization yielded 144% Y/Y growth in revenue.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded by 1,060 bps to 59%.
  • Loss per ADS of $(0.08) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.11).
  • Zhihu held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Zhihu sees Q3 revenue of $126.2 million - $127.0 million, above the analyst consensus of $125.61 million.
  • Price Action: ZH shares closed lower by 5.58% at $9.30 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

