 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iridex Stock Gains After Posting Highest Sales Since 2007
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 11:37am   Comments
Share:
Iridex Stock Gains After Posting Highest Sales Since 2007
  • Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIXreported Q2 revenue of $13.4 million, the highest since 2007, +116% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $11.61 million.
  • Cyclo G6 product family generated sales of $3.6 million, +70% Y/Y on 16,000 probes sold, up 103% Y/Y.
  • Iridex sold 47 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems, compared to 42 a year ago.
  • Retina product revenue nearly tripled to $7.6 million, with 28% from PASCAL products acquired from Topcon.
  • Gross margin expanded from 38.7% to 45.5%, primarily attributable to the impact of production efficiency initiatives, greater overhead absorption, and increase in higher-margin probes.
  • The Company reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, a turnaround from EPS loss of $(0.20), ahead of Wall Street estimate of $(0.20).
  • Iridex ended Q2 with a cash balance of $26.3 million.
  • FY21 Guidance: Iridex forecasts FY21 revenue of $50 million - $52 million, +38% - 43% Y/Y. Earlier sales guidance was $48 million - $51 million. 
  • Cyclo G6 probe sales are expected to increase to 58,000 - 60,000 from prior guidance of 56,000 - 59,000. 
  • Glaucoma Laser System sales expectation remains unchanged at 250 - 275.
  • Price Action: IRIX shares are up 8.33% at $7.15 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRIX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Iridex: Q2 Earnings Insights
Looking Into Iridex's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com