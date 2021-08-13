 Skip to main content

Recap: Alimera Sciences Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) moved higher by 5.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 252.94% year over year to $0.78, which missed the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $21,703,000 up by 116.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alimera Sciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 13, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10158209&linkSecurityString=ea8977315c

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.25

52-week low: $3.82

Price action over last quarter: down 12.60%

Company Overview

Alimera Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing treatments that address diseases affecting the back of the eye (retina). ILUVIEN is Alimera's a patented micro-implant which delivers a continuous, low dose anti-inflammatory agent to the retina for up to 3 years. DME is often treated with acute therapies when the fluid in the eye returns. ILUVIEN reduces the recurrence of edema to stable vision, with the benefit of continuous treatment due to the product's novel drug delivery technology. The company expects to accelerate growth of ILUVIEN through increased penetration of existing markets; expansion into new markets; and a new indication for non-infectious posterior uveitis in the EU.

 

