 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biolase Stock Is Trading Higher On Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:
Biolase Stock Is Trading Higher On Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings
  • Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares are trading higher on strong volume after it reported Q2 sales of $9.1 million, +211% Y/Y, edging out a consensus of $8.31 million.
  • Over 70% of U.S. laser sales came from new customers, continuing a positive trend, and more than 35% of U.S. Waterlase sales came from dental specialists.
  • Net revenue was 6% higher than the pre-pandemic revenues during the second quarter of 2019.
  • U.S. and international revenue increased 167% and 340%, respectively, as more dental practices were operating during Q2 than Q2 FY20 due to the pandemic.
  • Laser system sales increased 424%. Consumables and other revenue increased 173%.
  • The gross margin expanded to 44% from 32% a year ago due to higher revenue, favorable revenue mix, and higher average selling prices.
  • During Q2, Biolase was able to break even compared to an EPS loss of $(0.12) a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.1 million.
  • Biolase forecasts Q3 revenue to be significantly above Q3 FY20 despite the pent-up demand it experienced in last year's Q3 as procedure volume dramatically improved from historically low levels in the 2020 second quarter. 
  • Price Action: BIOL shares are up 31.4% at $0.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIOL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Biolase: Q2 Earnings Insights
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com