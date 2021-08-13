Embraer: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) moved higher by 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 122.22% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $1,131,000,000 rose by 110.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $902,130,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,000,000,000 and $4,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fesgflightplan.splashthat.com%2F&eventid=3331614&sessionid=1&key=26D432C31CCFC03A77280D73BE541248®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.97

Company's 52-week low was at $3.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.28%

Company Profile

Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Embraer manufactures regional aircraft, business jets, and defense and security products. The company also offers a range of services to support its installed base of hardware. Its defense and security business is currently focused on developing the KC-390 military transport aircraft. The company also produces aircraft systems and structural components. It operates through the following segments; Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets and Service and Support. The company generates maximum revenue from Commercial Aviation segment.