Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.28 million.
• Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $114.41 million.
• ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.
• Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $16.04 million.
• Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $213.71 million.
• Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.
• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $79.52 million.
• GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $666.13 million.
• AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $-1.00 million.
• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.21 million.
• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $24.26 million.
• Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.
• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.65 million.
• Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $902.13 million.
• 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Southeast Airport Group (NYSE:ASR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
