Recap: ThermoGenesis Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) decreased 2.7% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.75% over the past year to ($0.38), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $2,201,000 declined by 1.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/thmo/mediaframe/46146/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.39

Company's 52-week low was at $1.92

Price action over last quarter: Unaffected 0.00%

Company Overview

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. It offers the AutoXpress and BioArchive platforms for automated clinical bio-banking, PXP platform for point-of-care cell-based therapies and CAR-TXpress platform for bio-manufacturing for immuno-oncology applications.