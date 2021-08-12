Limbach Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) moved higher by 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 81.08% over the past year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $121,019,000 decreased by 10.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $480,000,000 and $510,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $16.09

52-week low: $4.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.00%

Company Overview

Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades. It operates in two segments: Construction, which involves new construction or renovation projects, primarily HVAC, plumbing, or electrical services; and Service segment, which provides maintenance or services primarily on HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, and building controls directly for building owners and direct specialty contracting projects. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the construction segment.