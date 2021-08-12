 Skip to main content

Recap: Babcock & Wilcox Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:29pm   Comments
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) rose 4.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 107.69% over the past year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $202,900,000 up by 49.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $173,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Babcock & Wilcox hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.babcock.com%2F&eventid=3191160&sessionid=1&key=07952C5C30157C94310C122A5F2B488E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.90

52-week low: $2.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.41%

Company Description

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc provides advanced fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. The firm operates in three segments: B&W Renewable segment; B&W Environmental segment; and B&W Thermal segment. Majority of the revenue is derived from B&W Renewable segment that provides cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W's technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

 

