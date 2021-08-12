Fiesta Restaurant Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) decreased 3.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 218.18% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $157,507,000 higher by 29.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $156,490,000.

Outlook

Fiesta Restaurant Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frgi.com%2F&eventid=3192398&sessionid=1&key=DE16017D4621AAD163547B68AD1C7013®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $18.52

52-week low: $8.53

Price action over last quarter: down 0.07%

Company Description

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc owns two fast-casual restaurant brands: Pollo Tropical, which offers Caribbean-inspired food, and Taco Cabana, which offers Mexican food. Collectively, the company owns and operates more than 300 restaurants in the southern United States. Roughly three-quarters of all Pollo Tropical restaurants are located in Florida. Taco Cabana restaurants are located almost exclusively in Texas. The company also franchises restaurants in Central and South America, which account for a very small portion of total company revenue.