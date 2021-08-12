 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Will Root Inc. Stock Ever Bounce Back?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
Will Root Inc. Stock Ever Bounce Back?

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares traded sharply lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Sales were $89.80 million, down from $121.40 million a year ago.

Root closed down 19.36% at $5.54.

Root Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock pushed down toward support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock trades below the 50-day moving average (green), indicating the stock has recently seen bearish sentiment.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • Price may continue to trade in a downward direction inside the pattern until either pattern support or resistance is broken, possibly causing a larger move in the same direction.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling for the past few weeks and now sits at 21. This means there are many more sellers in the stock than there are buyers.

rootdaily8-12-21.png

What’s Next For Root?

Bullish traders are looking to see a bounce off the pattern support and for the stock to start making higher lows. If the stock can start uptrending, bulls would like to see the stock break above pattern resistance and move higher.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock continue falling lower. A break of pattern support could let the stock see another strong downward move.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROOT)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Understanding Root's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com