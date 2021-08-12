Mid-Day Market Update: ExOne Rises Following Acquisition News; LifeStance Health Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 35,369.96 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 14,766.11. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,443.23.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares rose 0.5% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT), up 8% and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) up 8%.

In trading on Thursday, energy fell 1.5%.

Top Headline

The Producer Price Index rose 1% for July, following a 1% increase in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 0.6% increase in prices.

Equities Trading UP

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares shot up 47% to $15.33 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) got a boost, shooting 41% to $24.31 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares were also up, gaining 55% to $1.9650 after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.

Equities Trading DOWN

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares tumbled 52% to $3.6150 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) were down 48% to $11.36 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) was down, falling 40% to $4.90 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $68.94, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,749.30.

Silver traded down 1.7% Thursday to $23.090 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.3435.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.12%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.07% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.81%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.43%, French CAC 40 rose 0.39% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.39%.

Britain's gross domestic product increased 22.2% year-over-year in the second quarter, while industrial production dropped 0.7% in June. Imports to the UK rose 3.2% to a six-month high of GBP 51.26 billion, while exports declined 1.5% to GBP 48.74 billion in June.

Eurozone industrial production dropped 0.3% in June following a revised 1.1% drop in May. Italy's trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.681 billion in June from EUR 6.228 billion in the year-ago month.

Economics

US initial jobless claims declined to 375,000 in the week ending August 7th.

US natural-gas supplies climbed 49 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

