Selecta Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.00, which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $19,663,000 rose by 0.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,240,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/selb/mediaframe/40627/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $5.70

52-week low: $1.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.19%

Company Overview

Selecta Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company uses its ImmTOR immune tolerance platform, which is designed to give rise to antigen-specific immunity, mitigating unwanted immune responses. Its product pipeline includes MMA-101, SEL-212 for Chronic Severe Gout, SEL-313 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC), and others.

 

