 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inspired Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 77.98% year over year to ($1.94), which missed the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $41,500,000 higher by 166.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Inspired Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1975/42316

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.12

Company's 52-week low was at $2.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.71%

Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States. Its core business involves the development of Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming, and lottery operators around the world. It operates through four segments namely Gaming; Virtual Sports; Interactive and Leisure. The company generates maximum revenue from Gaming segment. Its Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals provided to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK.

 

Related Articles (INSE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2021
Inspired Entertainment Launches Mobile Virtual Sports Offering On BetMGM In New Jersey
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com