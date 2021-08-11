TELA Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) decreased 2.3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.55% over the past year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.52).

Revenue of $7,558,000 up by 115.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TELA Bio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ax722gjq

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.00

Company's 52-week low was at $11.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.59%

Company Description

TELA Bio Inc is a United States-based medical technology company. The company is involved in developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. Its reinforced tissue matrices called OviTex improve the clinical outcomes and reduce costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.