Evofem Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) decreased 2.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.77% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $1,857,000 higher by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,920,000.

Outlook

Evofem Biosciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h6zpy9h5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.53

Company's 52-week low was at $0.75

Price action over last quarter: down 32.38%

Company Overview

Evofem Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The company's product, Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also evaluating its investigational drug candidate EVO100 vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women.