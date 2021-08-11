 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Biodesix Stock Fall 26% Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Biodesix Stock Fall 26% Today?
  • Biodesix Inc's (NASDAQ: BDSXsecond-quarter revenues grew 183% Y/Y to $11.9 million, but short of the $21.14 million consensus.
  • COVID-19 testing revenues grew to $6.1 million from $1.4 million in Q2 2020, while lung diagnostic revenues rose to $4.8 million from $2.3 million, and biopharma revenues increased to $1.0 million from $596,000 a year ago.
  • In Q1 FY21, Biodesix recorded $23.2 million in COVID-19 testing revenue, and it noted that the sequential decline was consistent with its prior expectations as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerated in Q2.
  • Meanwhile, the firm said that lung testing revenues continued to recover due to the uptake in COVID-19 vaccinations. It added that growth in this segment was led by its blood-based Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests.
  • Further, the launch of its 72-hour blood-based, liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing test is expected in Q1 2022, supplementing Biodesix's VeriStrat and GeneStrat proteomic tests, which can return results in 36 hours.
  • Biodesix had an EPS loss of $(0.41) compared to $(30.06) a year ago. The consensus Wall Street estimate was for a loss of $(0.29).
  • The firm's R&D spending rose 57% to $3.3 million, while its sales, marketing, general, and administrative costs grew 68% to $11.4 million.
  • Biodesix exited the quarter with $56.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Price Action: BDSX shares closed down 26.30% at $7.25 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BDSX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com