APi Group Shares Slip After Q2 Results, Warns Of Supply Chain Issues
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
  • APi Group Corp (NYSE: APGreported a second-quarter adjusted net revenue increase of 15.2% year-over-year to $978 million, exceeding the consensus of $939.51 million. Reported net revenues increased by 10% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted net revenues by segments: Safety Services $512 million (+38% Y/Y), Specialty Services $415 million (+18.9% Y/Y), and Industrial Services $68 million (-48.9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.31 from $0.34 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.30.
  • The gross margin expanded by 415 bps to 23.7%, and the adjusted gross margin contracted by 27 bps to 24.2%.   
  • The operating income increased by 74.1% Y/Y to $47 million, and the margin expanded by 177 bps to 4.8%.
  • APi Group generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $19 million, compared to $232 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $106 million, compared to $101 million in 2Q20, and margin contracted by 106 bps to 10.8%, driven by supply chain disruptions and inflation.
  • APi Group believes the recent acquisition of Chubb Fire & Security Business from Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR), which will close around year-end, will help realize revenue and cost synergies.
  • The company expects negative variables due to COVID-19 impact, coupled with supply chain disruptions and inflation, to continue through the balance of the year.
  • Price Action: APG shares traded lower by 5.43% at $21.59 on the last check Wednesday.

