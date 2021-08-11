Natural Gas Services Gr's Earnings Outlook

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Natural Gas Services Gr's loss per share to be near $-0.04 on sales of $16.20 million. Natural Gas Services Gr EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.01. Revenue was $17.41 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 500.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 6.92% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.09 -0.07 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.14 -0.04 0.01 Revenue Estimate 17.10 M 14.95 M 14.95 M 13.40 M Revenue Actual 18.40 M 17.00 M 15.77 M 17.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Gas Services Gr were trading at $10.16 as of August 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Natural Gas Services Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.