Recap: AYRO Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Shares of AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) fell 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.22% year over year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $522,067 rose by 82.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AYRO hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VHahxpvO

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.50

52-week low: $2.48

Price action over last quarter: down 5.03%

Company Overview

AYRO Inc designs and delivers compact, emissions-free electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, AYRO's vehicles are safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation. Its products are Club Car 411 and AYRO 311.

 

