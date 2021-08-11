Recap: Arcos Dorados Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.55% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $592,696,000 up by 102.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $542,450,000.



Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.



How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c911c3e3-c45b-4b2f-a832-094d7f589917



Price Action

52-week high: $6.82

Company's 52-week low was at $3.86

Price action over last quarter: down 4.17%



Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.