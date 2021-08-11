 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Arcos Dorados Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.55% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

 

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.55% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $592,696,000 up by 102.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $542,450,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c911c3e3-c45b-4b2f-a832-094d7f589917

Price Action

52-week high: $6.82

Company's 52-week low was at $3.86

Price action over last quarter: down 4.17%

Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.

 

Related Articles (ARCO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com