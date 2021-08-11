Recap: Wendy's Q2 Earnings

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 125.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $493,337,000 higher by 22.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $461,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Wendy's raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.72-$0.74 to $0.79-$0.81.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.irwendys.com%2F&eventid=3193848&sessionid=1&key=799558F5D396A309FC51959414B72A77®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.46

52-week low: $18.86

Price action over last quarter: down 2.18%

Company Profile

The Wendy's Co is a quick-service restaurant franchisor, operating restaurants under the brand name Wendy's. The company operates in three segments namely Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. Wendy's are known for its hamburger sandwiches in the United States and Canada. Other than sandwiches, their menu also offers chicken nuggets, chilli, French fries, baked potatoes, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kids' meals. Wendy's are also present in various other foreign countries and U.S. territories. Revenues are generated from sales at own restaurants as well as from franchise-related royalties, rents, and fees from Wendy's. The majority of the revenue is generated from Wendy's U.S. segment.