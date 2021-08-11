Recap: Haemonetics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.70% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $228,528,000 up by 16.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $219,350,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $3.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $983,623,000 and $1,027,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5w7z4hk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $142.11

52-week low: $49.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.14%

Company Description

Haemonetics Corp sells products used to process, handle, and analyze blood. The firm sells products in three categories: Plasma, Blood Center and Hospital. Plasma includes plasma collection devices and disposables, plasma donor management software, and anticoagulant and saline sold to plasma customers. Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells, platelets and whole blood. Hospital, which is comprised of Hemostasis Management, Cell Salvage, Transfusion Management and Vascular Closure products, includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems and disposables, blood transfusion management software and vascular closure devices.