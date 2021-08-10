Vectrus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 533.33% year over year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $470,845,000 up by 40.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.76 and $5.07.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,745,000,000 and $1,780,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1431/42374

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $60.32

52-week low: $36.83

Price action over last quarter: down 12.59%

Company Overview

Vectrus Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment and offer facility and logistics services and information technology and network communications services. The information technology and network communications capabilities consist of communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the department of defense. The facility and logistics service include airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations and others.