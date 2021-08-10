Super Micro Computer: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.12% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $1,069,000,000 up by 19.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,020,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Super Micro Computer hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,100,000,000 and $4,500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3195684&sessionid=1&key=8DCDB8BCDC914B20C703A18392CAE17B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $40.71

Company's 52-week low was at $21.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.37%

Company Overview

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.