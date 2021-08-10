Recap: WW International Q2 Earnings

Shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 140.00% over the past year to $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $311,379,000 declined by 6.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $337,100,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.10 and $1.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,300,000,000 and $1,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ewzy96s

Technicals

52-week high: $41.13

52-week low: $17.75

Price action over last quarter: down 24.70%

Company Description

WW International (formerly Weight Watchers) is a leading player in the $70 billion-plus global weight-management industry. As of December 2020, the company had 700,000 active meeting subscribers worldwide (run by over 7,000 meeting coaches) and 4.3 million active digital subscribers . The company encourages healthy weight loss through exercise, nutrition, and portion control, with aspirations of evolving into a more holistic health/wellness provider. WW also offers online 24/7 Expert Chat and personal coaching weight-management solutions, and has recently expanded into healthcare and diabetes management.