 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: WW International Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 140.00% over the past year to $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $311,379,000 declined by 6.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $337,100,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.10 and $1.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,300,000,000 and $1,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ewzy96s

Technicals

52-week high: $41.13

52-week low: $17.75

Price action over last quarter: down 24.70%

Company Description

WW International (formerly Weight Watchers) is a leading player in the $70 billion-plus global weight-management industry. As of December 2020, the company had 700,000 active meeting subscribers worldwide (run by over 7,000 meeting coaches) and 4.3 million active digital subscribers . The company encourages healthy weight loss through exercise, nutrition, and portion control, with aspirations of evolving into a more holistic health/wellness provider. WW also offers online 24/7 Expert Chat and personal coaching weight-management solutions, and has recently expanded into healthcare and diabetes management.

 

Related Articles (WW)

Looking into WW International's Return on Capital Employed
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Understanding WW International's Unusual Options Activity
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
FDA-Approved Weight Loss Drug Plenity's Parent Announces SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Nike And Apple Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings