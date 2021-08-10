The One Group Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 337.50% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $70,760,000 up by 324.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $61,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486783&tp_key=76e6013091

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.34

52-week low: $1.33

Price action over last quarter: down 5.80%

Company Overview

The One Group Hospitality Inc develops and operates restaurants and lounges and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other high-end locations internationally. The company operates through four segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality, and Corporate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.