 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The One Group Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 337.50% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $70,760,000 up by 324.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $61,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486783&tp_key=76e6013091

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.34

52-week low: $1.33

Price action over last quarter: down 5.80%

Company Overview

The One Group Hospitality Inc develops and operates restaurants and lounges and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other high-end locations internationally. The company operates through four segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality, and Corporate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.

 

Related Articles (STKS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Looking Into The One Group Hospitality's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings