The One Group Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 337.50% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.11.
Revenue of $70,760,000 up by 324.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $61,210,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 10, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486783&tp_key=76e6013091
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $13.34
52-week low: $1.33
Price action over last quarter: down 5.80%
Company Overview
The One Group Hospitality Inc develops and operates restaurants and lounges and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other high-end locations internationally. The company operates through four segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality, and Corporate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings