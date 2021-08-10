Recap: Grocery Outlet Holding Q2 Earnings

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 45.24% year over year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $775,535,000 declined by 3.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $775,550,000.

Guidance

Grocery Outlet Holding Expects To Open Between 36 And 38 Stores In FY21, With 1 Closure

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tqav5i7a

Price Action

52-week high: $48.87

52-week low: $31.58

Price action over last quarter: down 8.36%

Company Overview

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.