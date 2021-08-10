 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exagen Stock Gains As Q2 Financials Surpass Street Expectations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Exagen Stock Gains As Q2 Financials Surpass Street Expectations
  • Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) shares are moving after the Company's Q2 2021 revenue increased 43% Y/Y to $12.8 million due to increased testing volumes, beating the consensus of $11.48 million.
  • Its flagship AVISE CTD test, including AVISE Lupus, raked in $10.4 million in sales with the 94% Y/Y growth, indicating an acceleration from ~22% YoY recorded in Q1 2021. Exagen delivered 33,328 AVISE CTD tests, an 80% Y/Y increase.
  • Exagen CEO Ron Rocca attributed the outperformance to the higher retention rate. "The foundation for these records was driven by our 99% retention rate, which we believe attests to the value Exagen's unique tests provide to rheumatologists and their patients," he said.
  • However, operating expenses surged 49% Y/Y to $18.5 million, expanding net loss by 88% Y/Y to $6.4 million.
  • But EPS loss swelled from $(0.38) from $(0.27) a year ago, beating the consensus of $(0.44).
  • The cash and cash equivalents stood at $112.6 million.
  • Outlook: For FY21, Exagen reaffirms its prior guidance and expects revenue of $47 million - $49 million.
  • Price Action: XGN shares are up 25.7% at $12.88 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XGN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Exagen: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Exagen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com