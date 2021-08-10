 Skip to main content

Castle Biosciences Q2 Earnings Edges Out Expectation On Record Test Report Volume
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:41pm   Comments
  • After the market close on Monday, Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) reported that its second-quarter revenues rose 79% Y/Y to $22.75 million, beating the consensus of $18.93 million.
  • The increase was attributable to more than double the number of tests delivered during the quarter.
  • The company said that revenues for the quarter were revenue adjustments related to tests delivered in prior periods. These adjustments lowered Q2 revenues by $0.2 million, compared to an addition of $2.3 million to revenues for the same period in 2020.
  • Castle said it delivered 7,007 gene expression profile test reports, more than twice as many as the 3,314 tests it delivered in Q2 2020.
  • By test type, it delivered 5,128 DecisionDx-Melanoma test reports, a 70% increase; 468 DecisionDx-UM test reports, up 53%.
  • Castle President and CEO Derek Maetzold said in a statement. "We saw continued recovery trends throughout the second quarter, despite cutaneous melanoma diagnoses remaining below historical 2019 levels by approximately 12%." 
  • The firm's Q2 net loss widened to $(0.35) per share, from $(0.08). Wall Street analysts had estimated a loss per share of $(0.37).
  • Castle Biosciences had cash and cash equivalents of $368.3 million.
  • Castle raised its guidance for the year and now anticipates revenues of $89 million to $93 million, up from a previous forecast of $80 million to $83 million. Analysts were expecting revenues of $83.6 million for the year.
  • Price Action: CSTL shares closed lower by 4.90% at $68.33 on Tuesday.

