Recap: Summit Wireless Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 8:35am   Comments
Shares of Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) moved higher by 9.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 53.33% over the past year to ($0.42), which missed the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $1,581,000 up by 354.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,500,000 and $7,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9MTM3MDc0OTkmaD10cnVlJmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmQj02

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.06

Company's 52-week low was at $1.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.40%

Company Overview

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with CE brands and manufacturers, the company delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is the founder of WiSA (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership. The company is in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

 

