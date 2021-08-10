 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sysco Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) moved higher by 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 344.83% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $16,137,000,000 higher by 81.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,230,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.33 and $3.53.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sysco/mediaframe/45389/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $86.73

52-week low: $53.85

Price action over last quarter: down 8.63%

Company Description

Sysco is the largest U.S. food-service distributor, boasting 16% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. Sysco distributes over 400,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of revenue), healthcare facilities (9%), travel and leisure (7%), retail (5%), education and government buildings (8%), and other locations (9%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2020, 81% of the firm's revenue was U.S.-based, with 8% from Canada, 5% from the U.K., 2% from France, and 4% other.

 

Related Articles (SYY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Rebounds
5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sysco
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2021
Cramer Gives His Opinion On SoFi, General Electric And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com