Recap: Sysco Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) moved higher by 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 344.83% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $16,137,000,000 higher by 81.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,230,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.33 and $3.53.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sysco/mediaframe/45389/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $86.73

52-week low: $53.85

Price action over last quarter: down 8.63%

Company Description

Sysco is the largest U.S. food-service distributor, boasting 16% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. Sysco distributes over 400,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of revenue), healthcare facilities (9%), travel and leisure (7%), retail (5%), education and government buildings (8%), and other locations (9%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2020, 81% of the firm's revenue was U.S.-based, with 8% from Canada, 5% from the U.K., 2% from France, and 4% other.