 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 306.25% over the past year to ($0.65), which beat the estimate of ($0.69).

Revenue of $1,905,000 rose by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,700,000.

Outlook

Marinus Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3194348&sessionid=1&key=D7BBD3D17DC6E8447B1781C07F60BE82&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.04

Company's 52-week low was at $1.71

Price action over last quarter: down 12.63%

Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Marinus manages the business in one segment, which is the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. The Company is developing ganaxolone for multiple epilepsy and other neuropsychiatric indications, including adjunctive, or add-on, therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant focal onset seizures; status epilepticus; Fragile X Syndrome, and PCDH19 pediatric epilepsy.

 

Related Articles (MRNS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
Marinus Files US Application For Ganaxolone For Genetic Epilepsy, Inks European Commercialization Pact With Orion
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com