5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:51am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.23 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares rose 0.3% to close at $41.97 on Friday.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. 3D Systems shares surged 12.6% to $31.92 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) to have earned $2.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. TransDigm shares rose 0.1% to close at $628.51 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it currently has liquidity availability of more than $2 billion. AMC also announced plans to begin accepting apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin as payment for move tickets and concessions by the end of this year. AMC shares climbed 5.3% to $35.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase shares fell 0.3% to $279.75 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

