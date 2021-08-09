Recap: AppFolio Q2 Earnings

Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 88.89% year over year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $89,040,000 higher by 9.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $89,190,000.

Guidance

AppFolio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $350,000,000 and $355,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.appfolioinc.com%2F&eventid=3190967&sessionid=1&key=92C54F88EF574912A16A29C6A0892D00®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $186.59

Company's 52-week low was at $110.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.14%

Company Overview

AppFolio Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. Its property management software provides small and medium-sized property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The company's products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager); rental syndication and lead tracking software (Rentlinx); and cloud-based legal practice management software (Mycase). It also offers value-added services, such as Website design and electronic payment services. Business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States and it derives revenue from the source of subscription fees.