ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 293.10% year over year to ($0.56), which missed the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $1,813,000 decreased by 96.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,850,000.

Guidance

ChemoCentryx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s922z4sd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $70.29

Company's 52-week low was at $9.53

Price action over last quarter: down 69.48%

Company Profile

ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. The company's approach is to target the chemoattractant system, defined as a network of molecules (for example, chemokine ligands, their associated receptors, and chemoattractant receptors) known to cause inflammation. The targeted therapeutic areas are an antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, immunoglobulin A-mediated nephropathy (rare diseases category), pancreatic cancer, chronic kidney disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.