 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BRP Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 5:33pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.00% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $119,706,000 rose by 133.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $103,940,000.

Outlook

BRP Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45809/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.56

Company's 52-week low was at $17.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.91%

Company Overview

BRP Group Inc is a United States-based insurance distribution firm. Its products include commercial property and casualty, or P&C, insurance, employee benefits insurance and personal lines insurance. The company operates its business through four segments including Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare.

 

Related Articles (BRP)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
BRP Group Insights: Return On Capital Employed
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings