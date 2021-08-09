BRP Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.00% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $119,706,000 rose by 133.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $103,940,000.

Outlook

BRP Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45809/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.56

Company's 52-week low was at $17.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.91%

Company Overview

BRP Group Inc is a United States-based insurance distribution firm. Its products include commercial property and casualty, or P&C, insurance, employee benefits insurance and personal lines insurance. The company operates its business through four segments including Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare.