Recap: Planet Fitness Q2 Earnings

Shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 165.62% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $137,251,000 rose by 241.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $127,200,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.65 and $0.70.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $530,000,000 and $540,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.planetfitness.com%2F&eventid=3082078&sessionid=1&key=6BB0F113EF98C92962EE555E448E69C9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $90.34

Company's 52-week low was at $49.42

Price action over last quarter: down 7.57%

Company Description

Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Franchise, Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico, Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada, and The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the U.S. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchise business segment.